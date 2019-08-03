India turns down Pakistan’s offer of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

NEW DELHI: India on Friday rejected Pakistan’s offer of consular access to spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and rather asked for ‘unimpeded’ consular access to him.

On August 1, Pakistan had made a formal offer to India for granting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. “As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws for which modalities are being worked out,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal had said in a statement.

Pakistan’s offer came on the heels of the International Court of Justice’s verdict on July 17, in which India was allowed to have the consular access to Jadhav.

Raveesh Kumar, a spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had said, “We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in light of the ICJ judgment. We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels.”

“We cannot discuss the modalities. We will assess and evaluate the conditions laid down, keeping in mind the ICJ ruling, and then respond accordingly. Whatever response is to be sent, will be given by us timely through diplomatic channels.”

The ICJ, in its verdict, had rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016 had apprehended Indian spy Jadhav from Balochistan.

Comments

comments