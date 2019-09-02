The Indian Charge d’ Affaires in Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia, will meet Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday after Pakistan offered to grant the consular access to the New Dehli’s spy following the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

India’s daily The Economic Times, reported that New Delhi wants unimpeded and unrestricted access to the convicted spy.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry earlier in a statement announced: “Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgment & the laws of Pakistan.”

On August 1, Pakistan had made a formal offer to India for granting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Pakistan’s offer came in the light of the International Court of Justice’s verdict on July 17, in which India was allowed to have consular access to Jadhav

However, India had on Aug 2 rejected Pakistan’s offer of consular access to spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and rather asked for ‘unimpeded’ consular access to him.

The ICJ, in its verdict, had rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016, had apprehended Indian spy Jadhav from Balochistan.

