6 civilians, including 4 women injured by unprovoked Indian firing along LOC

Indian Army

Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the Line of Control (LoC) continuing with their recent acts of blatant aggression, ISPR reported on Thursday.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) said that Indian forces fired heavy mortars, artillery and automatic weapons in Nezapir and Rakhchikri sectors deliberately targeting civilian population.

Due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni Degwar Nar and Mandhar villages, 6 innocent civilians including three girls and one woman sustained serious injuries, it was reported further.

The injured have been evacuated to nearby health facility for necessary medical care.

Earlier on May 2, A woman sustained injuries after the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation at the Haji Pir and Sankh sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the inter-services public relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces, the Indian troops targeted civilian population with heavy artillery and mortar shells.

In result of the blatant violation, a woman in Khawaja Bandi village was injured and was shifted to the nearest medical facility.

