RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday while condemning the Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) said that Indian tyranny and hegemonic endeavors would end up fragmenting it in 22 separate states.

Talking to a private news channel he said Modi was unable to foresee that his extremist ideology was dragging the region into a warlike situation, and this war could prove an existential threat to both states.

Rasheed said that a nuclear war was sure to demolish everything in both countries, he warned Modi.

Sheikh expressed hope that once the Gawadar seaport was developed the country would become economically viable and unbeatable in the region.

In conclusion, the minister said that time would prove that Narendra Modi took the worst step in Indian history by scrapping Article 370.

Earlier, On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Hour’, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announced that all trains of Pakistan Railways will stop for one minute today between 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Rasheed detailed the schedule for tomorrow, wherein he said Lal Haveli will observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm, afterwards a program will be held till 5:00 pm to honor the struggle of Kashmiri brethren.

“All 138 trains will stop for one minute between 12:00 to 12:30 pm, and if they stop at stations then the national anthem will be played,” the minister said adding that all sort of work will be completely halted at workshops as well during the Kashmir Solidarity Hour.

