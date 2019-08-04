Indian forces martyr seven more youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Indian occupied forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism have martyred another seven youth in Shopian of the occupied Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred youth during a so-called cordon and search operation in Kupwara.

Meanwhile, in a statement in Srinagar, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

It demanded the immediate release of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails.

Scores of students from different departments of Kashmir University, today held a forceful demonstration against the war hysteria created by India for last few days in the Kashmir valley.

The students pledged that any nefarious design by the Indian state which is against the interests of Kashmiri people will be opposed, tooth and nail.

In a statement in Jammu, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem warned Indian government that any move to tinker with special status of Jammu and Kashmir will have disastrous consequences.

On the other hand, Indian authorities deployed additional paramilitary personnel at many places in Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal areas of Jammu region to create fear and insecurity in these areas.

Indian police arrested Hurriyat leaders including Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Manzoor Ahmed Ghazi from Bijbehara and Islamabad town in south Kashmir and lodged them in local police stations.

