Hurriyat leader asks for observance of Indian Republic Day as ‘Black Day’

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has asked the people of the territory to observe Indian Republic Day, the 26th January, as Black Day.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar said, India claims to be the largest democracy of the world but its democratic credentials stand badly exposed in occupied Kashmir where it is denying all the democratic rights to the Kashmiri people for the last over 72 years.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, in a statement in Srinagar, deplored that on one hand, India celebrated its Republic Day on 26th January while on the other it has deprived the Kashmiris of their inalienable right to self-determination for the past over seven decades.

The Imam of Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, Syed Ahmed Naqshbandi, addressing Juma congregation today, supported the strike call given by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum on the occasion of Indian Republic Day.

On the other hand, the visiting Indian ministers in their outreach programme received a cold response from the people of the territory.

