Two alleged Indian spies caught from Gilgit-Baltistan

Indian Spies

GILGIT: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) revealed on Friday that two alleged Indian spies were caught from the region, ARY News reported.

SSP Gilgit said that the two individuals belong to Indian occupied Kashmir and their names were told to be Muhammad Wani and Feroz Ahmad Lone.

Read More: Pakistan Army strikes down Indian spy quadcopter at LoC: ISPR

Both individuals were presented before the media and have confessed to espionage on the behest of India within Pakistan.

The detained spies said that Indians had scared and tortured them into working for them against Pakistan.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a member of a sleeper cell of Indian spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) on May 16.

Read More: Pakistan shoots down another Indian quadcopter violating LoC: ISPR

“ASI Musawwir Naqvi, an official of special branch police, is a key member of RAW sleeper cell,” FIA officials said. Accused ASI was on duty at surveillance unit at Karachi airport, officials said.

The accused was recruited in Sindh Police in year 1991.

