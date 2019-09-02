Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to be provided consular access today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will provide consular access to Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative on Monday (today).

This was announced by the Foreign Office on Sunday.

“Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgment & the laws of Pakistan,” Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted.

On August 1, Pakistan had made a formal offer to India for granting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws for which modalities are being worked out,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal had said in a statement.

Pakistan’s offer came in the light of the International Court of Justice’s verdict on July 17, in which India was allowed to have consular access to Jadhav

However, India had on Aug 2 rejected Pakistan’s offer of consular access to spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and rather asked for ‘unimpeded’ consular access to him.

The ICJ, in its verdict, had rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016, had apprehended Indian spy Jadhav from Balochistan.

Comments

comments