Indian troops martyr six more youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred six more Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Pulwama districts of occupied Kashmir on Friday.

During cordon and search operations, the troops martyred four youth at Bandpawa Chitragam in Shopian and two others inside a mosque in Pampore area of Pulwama, today. The troops had martyred one youth each in these areas, yesterday.

Indian police and troops also used brute force and fired teargas shells in Pampore on the demonstrators protesting against the killings.

Meanwhile, the troops continued violent military operations in different areas of Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts.

On June 8, Pakistan had strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of nine Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in fake encounters.

In a message posted by Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Twitter, she condemned the extra-judicial killings during so-called cordon and search operation in Shopian area of the occupied territory.

