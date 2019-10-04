India’s judiciary ignorant of human rights abuses in IoK: The Economist

London-based weekly ‘the Economist’ says India’s judiciary is ignoring the government`s abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The paper in an article says more than seven million people of Occupied Kashmir feel urgency of judicial decisions on petitions challenging the government`s actions in Kashmir as they are suffering since 5th August and continue to be under siege.

Read More: No compromise to be made on Kashmiris’ right to self-determination: COAS

The Economist notes that BJP led government has turned the occupied territory into an open-air detention center.

It says Indian government wielding draconian anti-terror laws has detained thousands of Kashmiris including politicians, businessmen, activists and journalists to prevent them from protesting and they continue to be held without charge at unknown places.

Read More: Life remains crippled in Indian Occupied Kashmir: BBC report

In occupied Kashmir, normal life continues to remain badly hit on the 61st successive day, today, with restrictions and communications blockade in place in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region.

The residents continue to live in a state of fear due to heavy deployment of Indian troops with main markets shut, traffic off the road and offices and educational institutions although open yet devoid of any individual presence.

Comments

comments