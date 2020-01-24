INFERNO: CNG pipe catches fire during repair work

Highly flammable compressed natural gas (CNG) turned into a raging inferno during repair works on a pipeline supplying the gas for domestic consumption, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident occurred in Mulund (West) in Mumbai, India in the afternoon no injuries have been reported thus far.

The city’s fire brigade control room sources revealed that the accident occurred at around 12:48 pm when technicians from the official CNG providers were doing some repair works on a gas leak.

The CNG pipeline is opposite Member of Parliament’s (MP) office in Mumbai.

Sources further revealed that the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes after supply to the pipeline was cut-off.

“No one was hurt in the incident,” fire brigade personnel claimed.

The pipeline is suspected to have been damaged during the road repair works which were carried out a week back.

