Govt to bring comprehensive inflation control mechanism: SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says the government will introduce a comprehensive inflation control mechanism to facilitate people during cabinet’s meeting tomorrow.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, she said the government is paying special attention to Real Estate Sector, and a board will be established to resolve issues being faced by industries linked with it.

Read More: Govt working to safeguard investors, investments: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government’s vision of providing shelter to homeless people cannot be materialized without the cooperation of Real Estate sector.

The Special Assistant further said that the government is successfully promoting the culture of “Ease of Doing Business” in the country for establishing a strong industrial-based economy.

According to well-placed sources close to the government quarters, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has decided to bring forth a relief package worth 15 billion rupees for the common citizens of Pakistan, it was reported earlier in the day.

According to details, the package is being brought to curtail the rate of inflation affecting basic commodity items.

Read More: PM Imran Khan says providing relief to masses govt’s top priority

Sources revealed that the PM Imran Khan presided over important meetings in Islamabad today to address the issue and consulted the relevant ministers and advisers in four separate meetings held back to back.

It was further revealed that the relief package will be disseminated to the general public by means of the utility stores that would provide basic food items and commodities with added discounts.

Comments

comments