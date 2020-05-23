Inquiry into plane crash incident will be completed in three months: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said the transparent inquiry into the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash incident will be completed in three months, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference along with PIA CEO Arshad Malik here in Karachi, Ghulam Sarwar said that there would be a clear and transparent investigation into the incident and every effort will be made to complete the report within three months.

“We will try to complete PIA plane crash inquiry report in three months,” he said, adding that inquiry of Chitral plane crash incident has not completed yet

The aviation minister said that they are ready to present themselves for accountability if the inquiry team into the Karachi plane crash found the aviation ministry responsible for the incident.

“A special forensic team from Lahore has reached Karachi. Twenty-one bodies have been handed over to the families,” he informed media.

He said that so many illegal constructions have been made around the Karachi airport, adding that 1500 acre land of CAA in Karachi has encroached.

The minister also announced a compensation of Rs1 million for the families of those who were killed in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash.

He said the government will bear all the expenses for the repair and restoration of the damaged houses.

On the occasion, the PIA CEO Arshad Malik promised a transparent inquiry into the Karachi plane crash and said that he will provide all those things required for the investigation.

“I will provide all those things that will be required for the investigation. We will ensure pure and clean investigations,” he added.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

