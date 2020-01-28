Inquiry report blames short-circuit for deadly Tezgam train fire tragedy

LAHORE: An inquiry into the Tezgam train fire incident that claimed lives of 75 people on 30 October 2019 has revealed that the incident occurred due a short-circuit in the electric wiring of the train, negating earlier reports of a cylinder blast, ARY NEWS reported.

The report states that the fire was caused by a short-circuit in the wiring of an electric kettle in the train’s kitchen, which later spread to the entire bogie number 12.

“There was no electricity in the bogie 12 and an illegal connection was given to it from adjoining bogie-11,” it said adding that as soon as the short-circuit occurred, the entire bogie 12 was filled with smoke making it difficult for the commuters to understand the situation.

The report further laid the blame of the incident on the deputy divisional superintendent, commercial officer, station house officer of the railway police, private contractor of the dining car, waiters, head constable, constable and reservation staff.

The people blamed in the report were already removed from their posts. The secretary Railways has approved the inquiry report.

On November 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought the reply from the federation and railways’ ministry for submission of an inquiry report of Tezgam Express train fire incident.

Read More: Tezgam train Inferno: 44 bodies handed over to heirs after DNA identification

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court conducted the hearing of a petition filed for an independent inquiry into Tezgam train inferno. The high court summoned the inquiry report over the train fire incident from the federal government and prevention steps by the concerned ministry to void such accidents in future.

The court sent a notice to the federation and railways’ ministry. Justice Kayani directed the Ministry of Interior to submit an inquiry report of the Tezgam incident and remarked that he will deliver the verdict after reviewing it.

