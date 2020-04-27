Firdous Ashiq Awan sacked for embezzlement, misuse of powers: sources

ISLAMABAD: Recently removed from office, Firdous Ashiq Awan has been sacked for attempting to embezzle state funds, overreaching her powers and making political appointments, sources privy to the situation informed ARY News on Monday.

Sources claimed that the former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan tried to take 10% commission from government advertising budget, made political appointments in Pakistan Television (PTV) exceeding its requirement on the quota.

Read More: Cabinet reshuffle signifies no one ‘sacred cow’ in Pakistan: SAPM Awan

Sources also revealed that the former special assistant had 2 guards and a total of 9 servants and 3 state cars with her which she had not sought permission for.

Sources entailed that Firdous Ashiq Awan also inducted a sweeper and guar for personal usage from the PTV job quota.

It is believed that when the report was submitted to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for review, she was instantly removed from office.

Read More: Shibli Faraz Named New Information Minister, Asim Bajwa Replaces Firdous Ashiq Awan

The federal government earlier in the day named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz as the new information minister.

As per details, the government de-notified Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and appointed Asim Saleem Bajwa in her place.

Comments

comments