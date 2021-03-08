Web Analytics
Instagram reportedly working on audio rooms feature, end-to-end encryption

Days after launching live rooms for Instagram, the facebook-owned company is reportedly working on a new feature dubbed audio rooms, inspired by the popular audio-based chat application Clubhouse.

Apart from the audio rooms feature, another image tweeted by him shows that the Facebook-owned app could be working on end-to-end encryption for some of its chats.

The development was reported by App Researcher Alessandro Paluzzi who shared screenshots of the under-development Instagram feature on their Twitter account.

What is end-to-end encryption?

The end-to-end encryption essentially encrypts messages from the sender and decrypts them to the receiver, to avoid snooping in between.

The encryption feature is already available on another Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp.

