Interior ministry announces to extend foreigners’ visas to April 30

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry on Wednesday announced to extend the visas of foreigners staying in Pakistan to April 30 due to suspension of international flight operations amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the decision, the ministry said that it has taken the decision keeping in view the interest of the public.

“The directives pertaining to visas and its details will be released on [National Database and Registration Authority] NADRA website,” said the ministry currently headed by Ijaz Ahmad Shah.

The government of Pakistan on March 21 decided to suspend flight operations for two weeks, in the wake of coronavirus fears, and since then no routine flights have become operational across the country’s airports except some special flights.

The move to suspend flight operations in the country was forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the approval.

The announcement was made after the approval from PM Khan, amid COVID-19 threat.

The flight operations have been suspended as a precautionary measure to control over outbreak of the coronavirus, as number of other countries have been also suspended their flight operations due to the risk.

It is pertinent to mention here that CAA had announced on March 17 to resume international flight operations from March 21 after equipping all the airports with necessary infrastructure and resources to ensure proper screening of the passengers for novel coronavirus.

