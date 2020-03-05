Intermittent showers expected in various parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Intermittent rains are expected in the metropolis on Thursday, Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted light showers across the country prior, ARY News reported.

The MET department said that skies will remain dusky throughout the day while the temperature of the city is expected to remain at 31-degree centigrades.

Read More: Punjab, KP receive first rainfall of spring: met office

Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches could likely to be disturbed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Rawalpindi and Lahore, according to the weather department.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also predicted dust raising winds and drizzle under the influence of a fresh westerly wave in lower Sindh including Karachi on Thursday and Friday.

A strong westerly weather system is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on Wednesday (today) and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday and persist till Saturday, according to the weather department.

Read More: Met Office forecast widespread rains across Pakistan from Thursday

Widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad and Narowal districts from Wednesday to Saturday, weather forecast said.

Rain with dust-thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Pashin, Harnai, Ziarat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana districts from Wednesday to Thursday. Dust raising winds are expected in lower Sindh including Karachi on Thursday and Friday.

Comments

comments