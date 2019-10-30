The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) on Wednesday said that internet services have fully been restored, a day after Pakistan faced a countrywide disruption following a fault in its submarine cables.

In a statement by the PTCL spokesman, the company regretted any inconvenience that had been caused by the disruption in services.

Read More: Facebook, Google, Twitter urged to do more to combat fake news

In a post shared on Twitter on Tuesday, PTCL had said: “We regret to inform you that due to international submarine cable fault, internet services are impacted across Pakistan.

“Our technical teams are working on fully restoring internet services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”

Pakistan on Tuesday (yesterday) experienced slow internet browsing owing to a fault in IMEWE, an international submarine cable system which provides internet bandwidth to the country.

Read More: “World’s two major companies setting up solar panel plants in Pakistan”

An internet outage also occurred earlier this year, in June, when services were disrupted due to “multiple cable cuts”.

In 2017, internet users had experience slow internet browsing owing to a fault that occurred in IMEWE near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Comments

comments