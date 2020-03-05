Former member EU parliament bashes Int’l community’s role on Kashmir

A former member of the European Parliament Sajjad Haider in an exclusive interview with ARY News on Thursday said that the silence of international community on prevalent human rights violations in India is a cause of serious concern, ARY News reported.

Haider said that international powers have superseded their business interests rather than pay heed to the gross violations being carried out by India against their minorities.

Read More: Foreign Office rejects Indian narrative of ‘normalcy’ in occupied Kashmir

He continued that when American President Donald Trump tried to mediate the dispute between the two countries and the afflicted people of Kashmir, India moved in and illegally annexed Kashmir.

This time around, Trump’s visit sparked a massive wave of racially motivated attacks on the minorities in the Indian capital of Delhi, said Haider.

He said that these are very troubling and testing time for Muslims across the globe and America’s role on both occasions had remained unfortunate, to say the least.

Read More: Indian police arrest five more youth during crackdown operations occupied Kashmir

Haider went on to claim that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on whatever is happening in India is his agreement and support to the transgressions being carried out, Gujrat riots and Modi’s role in them should not be ignored.

In conclusion, the former member European parliament said that the real catalysts of taking things to things to this bloody extremes are the international powers who have thus far refused to play their roles to the best of their abilities.

Comments

comments