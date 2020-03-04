Indian police arrest five more youth during crackdown operations occupied Kashmir

In Occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested five more youth during crackdown operations in Kishtwar district.

According to reports, Indian troops continue cordon and search operations in different areas of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, no ground news is coming out due to military siege and ban on the internet by Indian authorities which entered 213 consecutive day, today, in occupied Kashmir.

European Union (EU) Envoy in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara earlier in the day met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

Matters pertaining to trade and political cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union were discussed in the meeting, reported Radio Pakistan.

The foreign minister highlighted grave human rights violations by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir.

He also apprised the EU ambassador about the Indian government’s discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act. The EU Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s strong commitment regarding the action plan of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

She also assured to provide technical facilities to Pakistan in this regard.

