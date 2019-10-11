Int’l day of girl child being observed today to recognize female rights

International Day of the Girl Child is being observed across the globe to create awareness and to recognize the rights of women and girls across the globe.

Since 2012, 11 October has been marked as the International Day of the Girl. The day aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

This year the theme is: “GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable”.

BACKGROUND: Nearly 25 years ago, some 30,000 women and men from nearly 200 countries arrived in Beijing, China for the Fourth World Conference on Women, determined to recognize the rights of women and girls as human rights. The conference culminated in the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action: the most comprehensive policy agenda for the empowerment of women.

In his message on the occasion, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said: “We need to uphold the equal rights, voices and influence of girls in our families, communities and nations. Girls can be powerful agents of change, and nothing should keep them from participating fully in all areas of life.”

Pakistan launches ‘rights of girl child’ awareness program

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari in a tweet announced a commemorative awareness campaign to denote the day of girl-children.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote: “Today on International Day of the Girl Child we are launching our awareness program on rights of the girl child through mobile Truck Art.”

Today on #InternationalDayoftheGirlChild we are launching our awareness programme on rights of the Girl Child through mobile Truck Art messaging enabled by Samar Minallah’s amazing Truck Art. pic.twitter.com/MMrpj5lMGJ — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 11, 2019

In another tweet on the matter, Mazari also remembered the girl-children residing in Indian Occupied Kashmiri’s who are being forced to live through a nightmare for the past 68 days.

On #InternationalDayoftheGirlChild let us not forget the Kashmiri girl child – countless have been blinded by pellet guns used by the Indian Occupation forces in IOJK – all being denied access to schools as a result of the ongoing siege now entering its third month @UNICEF https://t.co/NmIntmJWif — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 11, 2019

She tweeted: “On ‘International Day of the Girl Child’ let us not forget the Kashmiri girl child – countless have been blinded by pellet guns used by the Indian Occupation forces in IOJK – all being denied access to schools as a result of the ongoing siege now entering its third-month @UNICEF.”

