Int’l Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People being observed today

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is being observed today.

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29th November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Read More: Israel kills Palestinian in Gaza strike

In his message on the day, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres said only constructive negotiations between the parties in good faith will bring about a durable solution of two states.

He said Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian territories have no legal validity.

The UN Secretary General said the intensification of illegal settlements, demolition of Palestinians’ homes and the pervasive sufferings in Gaza must stop.

Read More: Pakistan eggs on India to act responsibly over Kashmir dispute

After World War II, in 1947, the United Nations adopted a Partition Plan for Mandatory Palestine recommending the creation of independent Arab and Jewish states and an internationalized Jerusalem.

The State of Palestine is recognized by 137 UN members and since 2012 has a status of a non-member observer state in the United Nations – which implies recognition of statehood. It is a member of the Arab League, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, G77, and the International Olympic Committee and other international bodies.

Comments

comments