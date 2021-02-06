ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) has become today’s largest open-air prison in the world.

He was addressing the ambassadorial meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir via video link.

India should be forced to rescind its illegal and unilateral actions in the held valley and move towards a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC resolutions.

FM Qureshi commended the brotherly nations of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Niger for effectively articulating the voice of the Ummah in solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the steadfast and resolute support of the OIC, reaffirmed recently at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Niamey, is a source of great strength to the Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

FM Qureshi said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has pursued an intense political and diplomatic campaign on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Referring to the Indian atrocities, he said the IoK has been shrouded in a veil of darkness in the wake of illegal actions of 5th August 2019.

He said the inhuman military siege and communication blockade there has already lasted five hundred and fifty days. He said Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is today the largest open air prison in the world.

The minister said India has introduced controversial legislation to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in violation of international law including the 4th Geneva Convention and the UN Security Council Resolutions.

