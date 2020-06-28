Two G-9 sub-sectors, Karachi Company de-sealed by Islamabad admin

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration on Sunday de-sealed the two sub-sectors of Sector G-9 and Karachi Company commercial area, which had been sealed after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported.

As per a notification issued by the Islamabad administration late on Saturday, the sub-sectors including G-9/2 and G-9/3 and Karachi Company will be unsealed on June 28.

Smart lockdown is being lifted from the localities after a detailed survey, ground surveillance and testing of suspected patients, the notification read.

However, the de-sealed areas will remain under strict supervision and section 144 would remain enforced there.

Earlier on June 23, the local administration had decided to seal more hotspot areas of Islamabad in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Sources said that the administration decided to seal seven phases of Ghauri Town after the emergence of new infections. The district administration said that the decision was taken after the inspection of the said areas for the last nine days.

On June 16, four sectors of Islamabad had been sealed over the directives of the local administration Following the emergence of new COVID-19 cases.

The complete lockdown had been implemented four more sectors of the federal capital Islamabad from Thursday. The areas include Sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/2 and I-10 centre.

