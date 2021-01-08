ISLAMABAD: An investigation officer probing the murder of a youngster, Osama Satti, in an Islamabad police encounter was on Friday replaced after the family staged a protest at D-Chowk over unsatisfactory progress, ARY NEWS reported.

The incharge of the homicide unit, Saddar circle, who was investigating the murder of the youngster in an alleged police encounter was replaced by Inspector Abdul Jabbar.

The family of Osama Satti has staged a protest at the D-Chowk in Islamabad today over unsatisfactory progress in the alleged police encounter case.

They were reached out by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, who assured them of addressing all their demands for a fair probe into the matter.

“We have sent the case for the formation of a judicial commission to Islamabad High Court,” the deputy commissioner said adding that soon a notification in this regard would be issued.

Hamza Shafqaat said that they have already terminated all the policemen allegedly involved in the fake encounter besides also changing the investigation officer of the case as per the demands of the victim’s family.

Read More: Father demands HC judge-led probe into Islamabad youth’s murder

It is pertinent to mention here that five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been arrested for their involvement in a firing incident in Islamabad’s G-10 where the security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

Police told media that the officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’.

On the other hand, the victim’s father claimed that 16 to 17 bullet marks are present on the car’s body but not a single bullet was shot on the tyres.

Comments

comments