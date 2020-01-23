Ivanka Trump meets Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos

DAVOS: Daughter of the US president, Ivanka Trump met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 summit.

In an informal meeting, both the leaders discussed education and training programmes to empower Pakistani women.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bokhari was also present in the meeting.

This is the first time that the Pakistani prime minister met President Trump’s daughter.

Earlier, World Economic Forum Executive Chairman Dr. Klaus Schwab had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sides of WEF summit.

Talking to the executive chairman, PM Imran had expressed the desire that WEF can partner with Pakistan on important social welfare initiatives for poverty alleviation and education.

He had maintained that the issues being highlighted by WEF this year are also relevant to Pakistan.

PM Imran had said that his government is focusing on skills’ enhancement for youth as it considers its significant youth population as a driver of economic growth.

