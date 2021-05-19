Jahangir Tareen group members meet CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Lawmakers of recently announced Jahangir Tareen like-minded group called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The members of the Jahangir Tareen group who met with the Punjab chief minister included Umer Tanweer, Aslam Bharwana and Faisal Hayat Jabbona.

During the meeting, Usman Buzdar assured Jahangir Tareen group members of addressing all their concerns.

Separately, Principal Secretary of Punjab CM Tahir Khursheed met Syed Akbar Nowani. Provincial minister Nauman Ahmad Langrial and Ajmal Cheema were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Tahir Khursheed requested Akbar Nowani to withdraw their decision for separate seats in the assembly for their members.

Estranged PTI leader Tareen’s group on Tuesday announced to appoint its separate parliamentary leaders in the Punjab Assembly and the National Assembly.

Talking to journalists, PTI’s disgruntled leaders Awn Chaudhry and MPA Muhammad Salman Naeem said that the group has appointed MNA Raja Raiz as its parliamentary leader in the National Assembly and Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani in the Punjab Assembly

While talking to media men outside the court today, Jahangir Khan Tareen said his like-minded group is not a forward bloc while stressing that he is still a part of PTI and will remain.

He said that the like-minded group was established three months ago and ruled out impression of forward bloc to assert pressure on the government.

