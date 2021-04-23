LAHORE: Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who are standing in solidarity with the party’s estranged leader Jahangir Tareen called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday.

The lawmakers who met the governor included MNA Raja Riaz, Punjab Ministers Ajmal Cheema and Khayal Ahmed Kastro. They apprised Sarwar of their reservations during the meeting, sources said.

Also Read: Jahangir Tareen says will meet PM Imran Khan soon

The governor assured them of a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan to have their reservations redressed. “I will play a role in ensuring a meeting with the prime minister at the earliest,” the sources quoted him as telling the PTI lawmakers.

Sarwar said every member of the party has trust in Prime Minister Khan’s leadership. The PTI government is taking practical steps for the progress and stability of the country, he added.

Also Read: Jahangir Tareen poses no threat to PTI govt, says FM Qureshi

“Resolving the issues of the poor and weak segments of society is the government’s top priority,” the governor pointed out.

Separately, PTI MNAs Mehboob Sultan and Ameer Sultan met with Jahangir Tareen. Mehbob Sultan said Tareen had rendered valuable services for the party. “Our complete support is with Jahangir Tareen,” he said, vowing to collectively defeat conspiracies being hatched from within the party.

Comments

comments