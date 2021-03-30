Javed Latif’s interim bail extended in treason case

LAHORE: A Sessions Court in Lahore on Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, Mian Javed Latif, in a treason case, ARY News reported.

Latif was booked at the Township Police Station Lahore over the complaint of a citizen named Jameel Saleem over his anti-state speech.

Interim bail of MNA, Mian Javed Latif was extended until April 6. The court has summoned lawyers from both sides for final arguments in the case at the next hearing.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) Javed Latif deliberately defamed the state institutions and carried out hate speech.

It is to be noted that Javed Latif had said during a current affairs show on a private TV channel that if anything happened to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say “Pakistan Khappay”.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retired) Safdar Awan had also been booked on treason charges over his anti-state speeches.

The case was registered at the Satelite Town Police Station Gujranwala over the complaint of SHO. Safdar Awan in his press conference on Saturday had criticized state institutions.

