PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif appears before NAB in assets inquiry

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Javed Latif has appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigators in Lahore following an inquiry into assets beyond known sources of income, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A joint investigation team of the anti-corruption watchdog will interrogate Javed Latif, who has been summoned in an inquiry launched over his alleged misusage of powers and assets beyond income. NAB Lahore sources said that Javed Latif is summoned again due to providing an incomplete record in the inquiry.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N Member of National Assembly (MNA) Latif had challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry against him in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday.

Read: Anti-corruption unit seizes properties owned by MNA Javed Latif’s relatives

The PML-N leader adopted the stance that he is being subjected to political revenge for holding a seat in National Assembly (NA) and also requested the court to stop the anti-corruption watchdog from carrying out investigation against him.

Moreover, Mian Javed Latif further submitted plea seeking interim bail in assets beyond income case.

The politician stands accused of making billions of rupees’ assets in the name of his family members under section 9 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO 1999).

In this regard, the record from concerned departments including, Revenue, LDA, DCs and Banks have has been sought, sources said.

The assets of MNA Javed Latif rapidly increased after coming into politics, the sources within NAB said and added that Javed Latif, before coming into politics owned a 12-marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, which has now had been extended up to 1.5 acres.

