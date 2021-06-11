PML-N’s Javed Latif booked for violating COVID-19 SOPs

SHEIKHUPURA: After facing a case for delivering anti-state remarks, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif has been booked on charges of violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19, ARY News reported on Friday.

Another case was filed against PML-N leader Javed Latif at Saddar police station over the complaint of a government official for violating Covid SOPs.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Latif violated Covid SOPs by holding a rally on Thursday. Latif’s two brothers, son are among eight persons nominated in the case. Moreover, 220 unidentified persons were also nominated in the case.

Read: Court issues Javed Latif’s release order on submission of surety bonds

After the issuance of Latif’s release order by a court, the politician was taken to his residence amid a rally from inter-change where he had addressed the political workers.

A sessions court had granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed Latif in a case pertaining to anti-state remarks.

Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Hafizur Rehman had approved the PML-N leader’s bail subject to submission of two surety bonds worth Rs200,000 each.

In a four-page bail order, the court had ruled that there is no clear charge of treason against the accused in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him nor is there any mention of the state institution against whom he allegedly issued a statement.

Comments

comments