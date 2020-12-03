JCP meets today to discuss appointment of judges

ISLAMABAD: The Judi­cial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to meet today (Thursday) to deliberate over the appointment of judges in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar High Courts.

The JCP meeting will be presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

As per details, the names of prominent lawyer Babar Sattar and former AG Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri are under consideration for the appointment in the Islamabad High Court as a judge.

The JCP is also expected to consider elevation to fill the office of the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court which fell vacant after the death of Justice Waqar Seth, who died of coronavirus on Nov 13.

A spokesperson from the Peshawar High Court had said Waqar Seth was hospitalized a week back with coronavirus-related complications. He was undergoing treatment at Kulsoom International Hospital in Islamabad.

His funeral prayers were offered in Peshawar, which was attended by a large number of people hailing from various walks of life.

