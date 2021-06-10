JI Karachi to hold another sit-in against K-Electric, loadshedding today

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi will hold another protest sit-in against K-Electric and the menace of loadshedding near Star Gate road of the metropolis today, ARY News reported.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will address the protest sit-in against the sole power provider in Karachi, K-Electric, over prolonged loadshedding.

The JI Karachi chief appealed to the citizens to participate in the peaceful protest campaign. He also announced that JI has completed preparations to hold a sit-in outside the K-Electric head office on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter had announced to launch a protest campaign and demonstrations from Monday across the city against the K-Electric over prolonged outages and unannounced load shedding.

Jamaat-e-Islami will be holding protests in several areas of Karachi from June 7 against the K-Electric, the party’s Karachi chief said. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had also announced that the party will hold a sit-in outside the K-Electric’s office on June 12.

