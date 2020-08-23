All job ads will be posted on CPEC website, official accounts: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday took note of “attempts to subvert” CPEC by lies and propaganda stories.

Taking to the microblogging site, he said: ” [I] recently noticed attempts to subvert #CPEC by lies&propaganda stories about various aspects and individuals.”

He urged people to ignore all fake news/stories regarding jobs, projects, and individuals, clarifying that all job ads will be posted on CPEC website and official Accounts.

Recently noticed attempts to subvert #CPEC by lies&propaganda stories about various aspects and individuals.Plz ignore all fake news/stories regarding jobs, projects/individuals.All job ads will be posted on our website/official Accts https://t.co/Wopjwvzc5s #CPECMakingProgress — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 23, 2020

On Aug 15, Asim Saleem Bajwa, who is also the chairman of the CPEC Authority, announced an internship programme for youth.

“In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders, We announce to offer an opportunity to you to join #CPEC specific internship for 3 months-brochure for first internship of series attached,all eligible Pakistanis can apply,” he had tweeted.

