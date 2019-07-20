No truth to reports about forensic test findings in Arshad Malik video scandal: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Spokesman of the Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Gill today (Saturday) categorically denied the news of any forensic reports claiming judge Arshad Malik’s video authentic, ARY News reported.

Gill said that the news was based on hearsay and rumors and carried no credence, he also assured that as soon as the results of the forensic tests formally arrived, they would be shared with the entire country.

It was reported prior that the video and audio accusing judge of partisan attitude has been declared authentic and genuine by forensic experts.

The video has been sent to the Punjab Forensic Lab to run tests and find if the audio and video were tempered with in any way by the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA).

Sources privy to the information had claimed that the results of the lab have shown the video and audio to be original and not tempered with, the people seen in the video have already been identified as the accused Judge Arshad Malik and Nasir Butt.

Judge Arshad Malik has maintained that he was blackmailed and offered huge bribes by PML-N leadership for partisan decision in the PML-N Supremo’s case.

The criminal record of the key suspect, Mian Tariq, behind the making of the purported video of judge Arshad Malik, was revealed on July 18 which pointed out that the man is a habitual offender.

From 2015 to 2018, 10 cases were lodged in different stations against Mian Tariq.

In one of the cases, Tariq set his shop on fire to get the insurance money.

As per the report, the traders of Fawwara Chowk Market have also registered multiple complaints to police against him.

On the other hand, Maina Tariq and his son made other surprsing revealations during the investigation.

Sources privy to the matter said Mian Tariq and his accomplices not only blackmail the judiciary but they have also extorted money worth millions from government officers.

Mian Tariq was arrested on Wednesday by the cyber wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Sources told ARY News that the alleged video was recovered from Mian Tariq’s house and its forensics has already been carried out by the authorities.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

