Judge video scandal: Mian Tariq’s judicial remand extended for 14 days

ISLAMABAD: The district and sessions court on Monday extended judicial remand of Mian Tariq, the main suspect who made the purported video of Judge Arshad Malik for 14 days, ARY News reported.

Tariq was presented in the court of district and sessions judge amid tight security.

However, no officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or investigation team appeared before the court today.

The court later extended the judicial remand of the accused and sent him to jail for 14 days and ordered to present him again before the court on September 16.

The plea of physical remand of the suspect was turned down by the judge and was sent to jail on judicial remand of 14 days.

Mian Tariq was arrested by the cyber wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) On July 17.

Sources told ARY News that the alleged video was recovered from Mian Tariq’s house. He was trying to flee to Dubai but the FIA caught him, added sources.

Earlier, the law ministry issued the notification stipulating the removal of Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik from his post, as the Islamabad High Court had decided to remove him [Arshad Malik].

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

