JUI-F challenges Senate open vote ordinance in SC

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) has on Monday challenged Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 in the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

The move is aimed at stopping the government from holding upcoming Senate polls through open ballot.

Terming the presidential ordinance in contradiction with the constitution of Pakistan, the JUI-F has pleaded with the SC to take notice of the matter. The ordinance is based on the dishonesty of the government and should be declared null and void, the plea read.

The ordinance has challenged the supremacy of the Parliament and the Supreme Court.

Read more: President Alvi signs ordinance for Senate elections through open vote

Earlier on February 6, President Dr Arif Alvi had signed Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 that would pave way for the organisation of Senate elections through the open ballot.

According to the Ordinance, a copy of which available with ARY News, changes had been brought to Sections 81, 122 and 185 of the Constitution.

Amendment of section 81, Act XXXIII of 2017 – “In the Elections Act, 2017 (XXXIII of 2017) in section 81, in sub-section (1), for the word “an”, the expression “subject to section 122, an” shall be substituted.

Comments

comments