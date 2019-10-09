JUIF’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad on October 31: Maulana Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the convoys of Azadi March will enter into federal capital on October 31, instead of previously announced date of October 27, ARY News reported Wednesday.

Talking to reporters after chairing party meeting to review arrangements regarding Azadi March, Maulana announced that all conveys will enter in Islamabad on October 31 and protests would be held across the country on October 27 to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Read More: PML-N’s senior leadership refuses to participate in JUI-F’s Azadi March: sources

The JUI-F chief directed the party workers to reach Islamabad in a peaceful manner on the 27th of this month.

He said arrangements would be soon finalized regarding the anti-government march.

Earlier in the day, JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, through his counsel Kamran Murtaza, had submitted an application to Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmad, asking for approval to hold the March as well as security arrangements for participants.

Read more: Maulana’s Azadi March could be a catastrophe: Ijaz Shah

“The JUI-F will be holding the Azadi March on October 27, 2019, at D-Chowk, Islamabad, exercising its democratic and Constitutional right under Articles 16 and 17 of the Constitution against the incumbent government,” reads the application.

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27. He had asserted, “The entire country would be our battleground.”

Comments

comments