JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah detained under MPO

MANSEHRA: Police on Tuesday took into custody Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The police said a heavy contingent of personnel arrested him during a raid on his house.

District Police Officer (DPO) Asif Bahadur said Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested under Section 3 of the MPO. He said the federal government had called for his arrest for issuing anti-state remarks.

Also Read: IG KPK writes letter to other provinces for arrest of Kifayatullah

The JUI-F leader had been hiding for the past two months, the police officer said.

On Jan 5, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Sanaullah Abbasi wrote a letter to the IGs of other provinces seeking their help for Kifayatullah’s arrest. He added an FIR had been registered against him for making defamatory remarks against state institutions.

Also Read: JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah arrives Larkana to escape arrest: sources

Earlier, sources told ARY News that Mufti Kifayatullah had taken shelter at a madrassah in Larkana to avoid his arrest.

Comments

comments