JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah arrives Larkana to escape arrest: sources

PESHAWAR: A case has been registered against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah for making defamatory remarks against the state institutions, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on the directives of the federal cabinet has lodged a first information report (FIR) against JUI-F’s leader Mufti Kifayatullah for speaking against the state institutions.

The sources claimed that Mufti Kifayatullah has taken shelter at Madrasa Ishaatul Quran in Larkana to avoid detention. JUI-F Sindh Chapter Secretary General Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro facilitated him in Larkana, the sources added.

Earlier on December 29, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said that decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to resign from the assemblies had evaporated in the air after PPP decided against the move in its CEC meeting that day.

Speaking to the media, the interior minister had warned legal action over anti-state remarks of the politicians and said that the first case in this regard will be registered against Mufti Kifayatullah in Lahore.

“We will be registering a case against Mufti Kifayatullah in Lahore after complete preparation,” he had said.

The federal government had decided to take action against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah over his remarks against Pakistan Army.

