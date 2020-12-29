Mufti Kifayatullah to be booked over anti-state remarks: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said that decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to resign from the assemblies has evaporated in the air after PPP decides against the move in its CEC meeting today, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to the media, the interior minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be very disappointed with the PPP decision and the PML-N would also had to wait for the next election after it.

“Zardari has played his cards well to safeguard his interests,” Sheikh Rasheed said while commenting that he had no knowledge of meetings with Shehbaz Sharif and it was an internal matter of the PML-N.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has played his cards well and the next year will be ruled by him owing to his better policies.

The interior minister further warned legal action over anti-state remarks of the politicians and said that the first case in this regard will be registered against Mufti Kifayatullah in Lahore.

“We will be registering a case against Mufti Kifayatullah in Lahore after complete preparation,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has decided to take action against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah over his remarks against Pakistan Army.

The decision to take action against Mufti Kifayatullah was finalized in a meeting of government spokespersons and PTI leaders headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mufti Kifayatullah was also arrested in October 2019 ahead of an Azadi March in Islamabad by the capital’s police for issuing provocative remarks against national institutions.

