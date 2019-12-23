Justice Gulzar Ahmed announces his first verdict as CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday announced his first verdict as the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) by dismissing patwari Muhammad Nawaz’s appeal, ARY News reported.

The chief justice said in his remarks that the patwari was found guilty of misconduct as it has been proven that he violated court’s order.

The patwari’s counsel congratulated Justice Gulzar Ahmed on assuming charge of his office and said he considers himself lucky that the new chief justice is conducting the hearing of his case.

The lawyer argued that gardawar and tehsildar were also involved in the violation but his client was accused of the entire matter.

The apex court dismissed patwari Muhammad Nawaz’s appeal. He was terminated in 2012.

On Saturday, Justice Gulzar Ahmed was sworn in as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) at a ceremony at the President’s House in Islamabad. Justice Gulzar was born on February 2, 1957, at Karachi. He got his early education from the Gulistan School, Karachi and obtained B.A. Degree from Government National College, Karachi and LL.B. Degree from S.M. Law College, Karachi. He was elected as Honorary Secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association for the year 1999-2000. Read more: President approves Justice Gulzar’s appointment as next CJP, notification issued He was elevated to the post of a judge of the Sindh High Court on 27th August 2002 and later, as a judge of the Supreme Court on 16th November 2011. Justice Gulzar Ahmed remained acting Chief Justice of Pakistan from 20th – 28th November 2018 and 13th – 17th May, 2019.

