Justice Gulzar Ahmed announces his first verdict as CJP
ISLAMABAD: Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday announced his first verdict as the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) by dismissing patwari Muhammad Nawaz’s appeal, ARY News reported.
The chief justice said in his remarks that the patwari was found guilty of misconduct as it has been proven that he violated court’s order.
The patwari’s counsel congratulated Justice Gulzar Ahmed on assuming charge of his office and said he considers himself lucky that the new chief justice is conducting the hearing of his case.
The lawyer argued that gardawar and tehsildar were also involved in the violation but his client was accused of the entire matter.
The apex court dismissed patwari Muhammad Nawaz’s appeal. He was terminated in 2012.
