ISLAMABAD: Salma Aziz never knew that a short course under Kamyab Jawan program would change her life so much that she would become a successful YouTuber and earn money from home through an online platform, ARY NEWS reported.

The success story of Salma Aziz, a YouTuber in Islamabad, was shared by Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Youth Usman Dar, highlighting how high-tech courses under skill development scholarships launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan are changing the lives of people on the ground.

صرف قرض نہیں ہنر بھی!

کامیاب جوان اسکل اسکالرشپ پروگرام کے ذریعے نوجوانوں کو روایتی شعبوں کے ساتھ ہائی ٹیک کورسز میں سکالرشپس دی جا رہی ہیں۔ 10 ارب روپے سے اب تک 1 لاکھ 70 ہزار نوجوانوں کو ٹیکنیکل/ ووکیشنل تعلیم دی جا چکی ہے۔ سلمیٰ عزیز اس پروگرام سے کیسے مستفید ہوئیں؟ جانئیے! pic.twitter.com/O6Tyr34Pf5 — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) May 30, 2021



Salma Aziz, who received training in a documentary and filmmaking course under the program, said that it was not possible for her to continue her job after marriage.

“I applied for courses under the Kamyab Jawan program and completed it as a topper from National Skill University,” she said adding that she is now earning money through an online platform while staying at home.

She thanked the prime minister and team of the program for giving her the opportunity to excel in her life.

Dar while congratulating her said that many youngsters could follow the footstep of Salma and earn money. “Under the program, the youngsters could get training in high-tech fields,” the SAPM said.

