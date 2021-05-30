Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Housewife to YouTuber: Know how Kamyab Jawan program changed Salma Aziz’s life

ISLAMABAD: Salma Aziz never knew that a short course under Kamyab Jawan program would change her life so much that she would become a successful YouTuber and earn money from home through an online platform, ARY NEWS reported.

The success story of Salma Aziz, a YouTuber in Islamabad, was shared by Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Youth Usman Dar, highlighting how high-tech courses under skill development scholarships launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan are changing the lives of people on the ground.


Salma Aziz, who received training in a documentary and filmmaking course under the program, said that it was not possible for her to continue her job after marriage.

Read More: Video: This is how Kamyab Jawan loan helped female entrepreneur Sobia

“I applied for courses under the Kamyab Jawan program and completed it as a topper from National Skill University,” she said adding that she is now earning money through an online platform while staying at home.

She thanked the prime minister and team of the program for giving her the opportunity to excel in her life.

Read More: Usman Dar shares success story of differently-abled man who availed Kamyab Jawan program

Dar while congratulating her said that many youngsters could follow the footstep of Salma and earn money. “Under the program, the youngsters could get training in high-tech fields,” the SAPM said.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

NCOC decides to establish separate COVID vaccination centres for teachers

Pakistan

NIH releases detail of patient infected with Indian strain of COVID-19

Pakistan

TikTok video claims another life as youngster jumps into River Jhelum

Pakistan

Fawad holds PML-N, PPP responsible for economic crisis

[X] Close