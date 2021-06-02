Karachi: Cattle market to be established in compliance with Covid SOPs

KARACHI: The preparations have been started for establishing the largest sacrificial cattle market at Karachi’s Super Highway in full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19, ARY News reported.

The sacrificial livestock market in Karachi will be established on over 900-acre land at Super Highway, which is said to be the largest cattle market in Asia.

The local authorities envisaged plans to ensure the availability of water and electricity in Pakistan’s largest open-air livestock market ahead of Eidul Azha.

According to details, contracts have been awarded to contractors for finalising the arrangements of Karachi’s Maweshi Mandi, however, the cattle dealers and citizens will be bound to follow coronavirus SOPs.

No one will be allowed to enter the premises of the cattle market without wearing a face mask.

Last year, the Sindh government had decided against establishing cattle markets in the province for the purchase of sacrificial animals prior to the occasion of the Eidul Azha festival in 2020 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

However, the provincial government had withdrawn its decision later by allowing the establishment of cattle markets across the province.

According to proposed SOPs devised last year, the government had ordered to establish cattle markets two to five kilometres outside city limits besides banning the entry of elderly and children.

Mobile teams had also been deployed at the cattle markets to conduct coronavirus tests of buyers and traders visiting the markets for purchasing sacrificial animals.

