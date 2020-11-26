COVID-19 spike: Isolation wards set up in Karachi Central Jail again

KARACHI: Following the increase in the coronavirus cases, isolation wards have been set up in Karachi Central Jail once again by the jail officials besides deputing special staff, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Jail officials said that isolation wards have been restored at the central jail and special staff members will be deputed in view of the COVID-19 spike.

They said that coronavirus tests of the prisoners were being conducted before taking to the Karachi central jail and only those were being allowed to send to the prison cells who have tested negative. Moreover, jail officials have also started distributing face masks and sanitizers among prisoners.

Pakistan recorded fresh 3,306 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,843. 1,418 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 1,968 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 386,198, whereas, the active cases stood at 43,963.

A total of 45,999 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 334,392 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,343,702 samples have been tested thus far.

