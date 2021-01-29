59 Karachi college staffers found infected with Covid-19

KARACHI: As many as 59 staffers of Karachi’s Sir Syed Girls College have been found infected with the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Samples of 130 staffers of the educational institute were collected for testing after colleges across the country resumed on-campus classes on January 18, out of which 59 came back positive, according to health officials.

Earlier, 21 staffers at the Shaheed-e-Millat Girls Colleges had tested positive for Covid-19, while three at the Delhi College and 21 at the Government Riaz Girls College.

Tests of teaching and non-teaching staff of several other colleges of the city are yet to be conducted in phases.

Classes nine to 12 resumed on-campus sessions on Jan 18 while classes one to eight as well as universities will reopen from Feb 1.

On Jan 15, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had tweeted: “After a detailed analysis of the situation by health and education ministers we have decided to start classes for 9,10,11,12 as per announced schedule of Jan 18. Priority is being given to them because of board exams that have been postponed to May, June.”

“All other educational institutions, that is class 1 to 8 and universities will reopen on Feb 1. In the meantime we will review the situation city wise next week.”

