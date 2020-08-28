Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday a comprehensive plan is being worked out for a functioning sewerage system and provision of potable water in Karachi in consultation with all stakeholders.

Chairing a meeting on the federal government’s uplift schemes ongoing in Sindh, Karachi in particular, he said he has directed the federal authorities to provide relief to the residents of the port city devastated by yesterday’s record torrential rain.

The prime minister said he had a telephonic conversation with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after the rain and assured of provision of all possible support by the Centre and federal institutions.

“Karachi is the most important city of Pakistan,” he underlined, adding that all resources will be utilised to tackle any eventualities in the metropolis.

Prime Minister Khan maintained that he is well aware of development needs of the people of the province and the city and reiterated the federal government’s resolve to play its role in this regard.

Over the course of the meeting, Governor Imran Ismail briefed the prime minister on the situation of Karachi after the latest monsoon spell. The meeting reviewed in detail the progress thus far made towards completion of the federal government’s uplift schemes in the megacity.

Development and Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, and senior government officials were in attendance in the meeting. The Sindh governor attended the meeting through video link.

