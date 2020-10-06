Karachi court sends man assaulting traffic cop to jail

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Tuesday sent a man arrested for threatening and assaulting a traffic sergeant in the port city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area to jail on judicial remand.

The judicial magistrate (East) directed the investigation officer of the case to furnish a charge-sheet after completion of investigation against the accused, named Faraz.

The IO presented in court a viral video clip of the accused showing him assaulting the traffic sergeant. He told the court that the accused not only extended threats of dire consequences but also beat up the traffic cop.

The man had parked his vehicle in the no parking zone in Gulshan e Iqbal area of Karachi despite traffic police’s insistence not to. The car, parked in the no-parking site, reportedly hindered the traffic flow as well added misery to people riding on through the road.

The personnel then went up to the man and asked him again to move his car from there to which the man, allegedly furious and condescending, got out from the vehicle and assaulted the traffic sergeant.

