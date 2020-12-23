Death toll in Karachi factory blast rises to 9

KARACHI: The death toll in a factory blast due to boiler’s explosion has risen to 9 and the number of wounded persons reached 27 in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Rescue teams have recovered more wounded persons from the factory debris as the roof collapsed after a boiler exploded inside the ‘ice storage facility’ in North Karachi area on Tuesday night.

The work for removing the debris with the help of heavy machinery was temporarily stopped late night which will be resumed in the daylight, whereas, police personnel are stilling investigating into the incident.

Rescue sources told ARY News that the debris of the building was removed from both roads.

A blast reportedly due to a boiler exploding in a factory along the North Karachi industrial area has claimed at least six lives so far, mostly labourers while injuring dozens as the building roof collapsed on Tuesday night.

According to the reports so far, the blast and its aftermath have broken apart from a high tension K Electric cable which caused a power outage in the adjacent block.

Initial reports stated the Rangers officials who reached the site first, suggest the explosion was occurred due to the factory boiler blowing up.

Following the horrific explosion Tuesday in an ill-fated New Karachi factory that claimed many lives, the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the event.

The CM had directed the provincial labour department to furnish a report on the blast which is credited to the ice factory boiler’s blow-up.

CM Murad Ali Shah had also inquired whether the ice storage facility legal and were there any inspections of the boilers.

Comments

comments